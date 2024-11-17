NPP Withdraws Support Amid Manipur Violence Crisis

The ongoing crisis in Manipur has prompted the National People's Party (NPP) to withdraw its backing from the BJP-led government, accusing it of failing to quell the violence plaguing the state. Despite losing NPP's support, the BJP continues to hold a majority with support from other parties.

Recent unrest in Manipur further escalated when the killing of women and children by militants sparked violent protests. An indefinite curfew was imposed, but tensions continued to rise as residences of government officials were targeted by angry mobs.

This political move follows the earlier withdrawal of support from the Kuki People's Alliance amid ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have devastated the region for over a year, resulting in over 200 fatalities and widespread displacement.

