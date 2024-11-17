Left Menu

NPP Withdraws Support Amid Manipur Violence Crisis

The National People's Party (NPP) has retracted its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, citing failure to manage ongoing violence. Despite this, the BJP maintains a majority. Recent violent incidents have escalated, leading to the withdrawal and further instability in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong/Imphal | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:34 IST
NPP Withdraws Support Amid Manipur Violence Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing crisis in Manipur has prompted the National People's Party (NPP) to withdraw its backing from the BJP-led government, accusing it of failing to quell the violence plaguing the state. Despite losing NPP's support, the BJP continues to hold a majority with support from other parties.

Recent unrest in Manipur further escalated when the killing of women and children by militants sparked violent protests. An indefinite curfew was imposed, but tensions continued to rise as residences of government officials were targeted by angry mobs.

This political move follows the earlier withdrawal of support from the Kuki People's Alliance amid ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have devastated the region for over a year, resulting in over 200 fatalities and widespread displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024