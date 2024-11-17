Congress Urges Action on BJP's 'Divisive' Campaign During Jharkhand Elections
The Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the BJP, accusing it of running a communal and divisive campaign in Jharkhand ahead of polling. Calls for strict action include blocking social media accounts and removing misleading posts to safeguard electoral integrity.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has intensified its campaign against the BJP by submitting a complaint to the Election Commission of India. The petition charges the BJP with conducting a 'communal and divisive' election campaign in Jharkhand, just ahead of the second phase of state assembly elections slated for November 20.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, highlighted that this marks the second complaint lodged in one week. He alleged the BJP has been deploying false and misleading social media content to influence voters despite an ongoing criminal investigation related to the campaign.
The Congress demands that the Election Commission take stringent action against the BJP, including blocking its Jharkhand unit's social media accounts, and removing any communal content, thereby reinforcing fair electoral practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Age Sparks Political Tensions
Minor Earthquake Shakes Jharkhand, No Casualties Reported
Traders Rally for 100% Voter Turnout in Key Elections
Jewels of Deception: Massive Haul Seized Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
CM Soren Urges PM Modi to Settle Jharkhand's Rs 1.36 Lakh-Crore Coal Dues