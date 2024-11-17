Congress Urges Action on BJP's 'Divisive' Campaign During Jharkhand Elections

The Congress has intensified its campaign against the BJP by submitting a complaint to the Election Commission of India. The petition charges the BJP with conducting a 'communal and divisive' election campaign in Jharkhand, just ahead of the second phase of state assembly elections slated for November 20.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, highlighted that this marks the second complaint lodged in one week. He alleged the BJP has been deploying false and misleading social media content to influence voters despite an ongoing criminal investigation related to the campaign.

The Congress demands that the Election Commission take stringent action against the BJP, including blocking its Jharkhand unit's social media accounts, and removing any communal content, thereby reinforcing fair electoral practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)