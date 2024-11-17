Left Menu

Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Calls for Accountability and Reform

After a tragic fire at Jhansi Medical College claimed the lives of ten newborns, Samajwadi Party leaders demand accountability from the Uttar Pradesh government. Criticism centers on alleged negligence and inadequate safety measures. A high-level investigation has been initiated, while financial aid is provided to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:03 IST
Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Calls for Accountability and Reform
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jhansi Medical College fire disaster, which claimed ten newborn lives, has sparked an outcry for accountability. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed governmental negligence for the tragedy. 'Sadly, these incidents are becoming routine,' Yadav stated, highlighting past incidents like those in Gorakhpur that should have raised caution.

Dimple Yadav, a Samajwadi Party MP, called the incident 'very unfortunate' and demanded the Uttar Pradesh government take strict action against those responsible. She extended condolences to the families of the victims and urged state authorities to ensure compensation and assistance for the affected families.

The Uttar Pradesh government has reacted by forming a high-level committee to investigate. The fire, suspected to have started due to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly in the NICU. Officials have seven days to submit their findings, while financial aid of Rs5 lakh is announced for each affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024