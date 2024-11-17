Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Calls for Accountability and Reform
After a tragic fire at Jhansi Medical College claimed the lives of ten newborns, Samajwadi Party leaders demand accountability from the Uttar Pradesh government. Criticism centers on alleged negligence and inadequate safety measures. A high-level investigation has been initiated, while financial aid is provided to affected families.
The Jhansi Medical College fire disaster, which claimed ten newborn lives, has sparked an outcry for accountability. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed governmental negligence for the tragedy. 'Sadly, these incidents are becoming routine,' Yadav stated, highlighting past incidents like those in Gorakhpur that should have raised caution.
Dimple Yadav, a Samajwadi Party MP, called the incident 'very unfortunate' and demanded the Uttar Pradesh government take strict action against those responsible. She extended condolences to the families of the victims and urged state authorities to ensure compensation and assistance for the affected families.
The Uttar Pradesh government has reacted by forming a high-level committee to investigate. The fire, suspected to have started due to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly in the NICU. Officials have seven days to submit their findings, while financial aid of Rs5 lakh is announced for each affected family.
