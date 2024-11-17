Sharad Pawar's Bold Challenge: A Political Saga of Loyalty and Defection

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), issued a firm warning to his political adversaries during a rally in Solapur, stating they could challenge anyone but him. He insisted that those who switched allegiances under Ajit Pawar needed to be defeated decisively.

Recollecting a significant defection incident from nearly 40 years ago, when he lost his position as the leader of opposition, Pawar narrated how he meticulously worked to defeat all those who had betrayed him in subsequent elections.

He underscored his political resilience, mentioning his undeterred journey as a politician since 1967, while rally attendees echoed their support. The ongoing political dynamics within the NCP represent a significant chapter in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)