Left Menu

Macron Denounces Putin's Aggression While En Route to G20

French President Emmanuel Macron condemns a major Russian air strike on Ukraine as evidence of Putin's disinterest in peace. Macron emphasized France's commitment to aiding Ukraine's defense while en route to the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:33 IST
Macron Denounces Putin's Aggression While En Route to G20
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has openly criticized a significant Russian air strike on Ukraine, declaring it a clear indication that President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace. Macron's comments came on the eve of his departure for the G20 Summit in Brazil, underscoring his concerns about the ongoing conflict.

Emphasizing his country's unwavering commitment, Macron stated that France's primary focus remains on helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. His remarks highlight the pressing need for international solidarity in the face of escalating tensions.

As leaders prepare to gather in Brazil, Macron's firm stance reflects a broader international sentiment against the mounting violence and serves as a call to action for global cooperation in supporting Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024