Macron Denounces Putin's Aggression While En Route to G20

French President Emmanuel Macron has openly criticized a significant Russian air strike on Ukraine, declaring it a clear indication that President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace. Macron's comments came on the eve of his departure for the G20 Summit in Brazil, underscoring his concerns about the ongoing conflict.

Emphasizing his country's unwavering commitment, Macron stated that France's primary focus remains on helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. His remarks highlight the pressing need for international solidarity in the face of escalating tensions.

As leaders prepare to gather in Brazil, Macron's firm stance reflects a broader international sentiment against the mounting violence and serves as a call to action for global cooperation in supporting Ukraine.

