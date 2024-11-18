Zelenskiy's Bold Message on U.S.-Made Missiles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted a shift in Washington's policy, indicating that Kyiv now has permission to conduct strikes deeper into Russia using U.S.-made missiles. This development marks a significant turn in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, emphasizing the strategic importance of military capabilities over verbal declarations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 02:17 IST
In a striking development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signaled a pivotal shift in U.S. policy, noting that Kyiv has been granted permission to conduct deeper strikes into Russia with American-made missiles.
This revelation came after two U.S. officials and an informed source confirmed the change, marking a significant reversal in Washington's stance on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Addressing the nation, Zelenskiy asserted that military actions transcend verbal declarations, stating that the missiles themselves would 'speak' of their intended impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- missiles
- Washington
- policy shift
- Russia
- strikes
- U.S.-made
- conflict
- permission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Ukraine-Russia Prisoner Swap Dispute
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive
Zelenskyy Urges Global Action as Russia's Drone Attacks Intensify
Russian Defense Neutralizes Drone Assaults in Southern Regions
Blazes Erupt in Kyiv Amid Russian Drone Assault