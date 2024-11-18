Zelenskiy's Bold Message on U.S.-Made Missiles

In a striking development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signaled a pivotal shift in U.S. policy, noting that Kyiv has been granted permission to conduct deeper strikes into Russia with American-made missiles.

This revelation came after two U.S. officials and an informed source confirmed the change, marking a significant reversal in Washington's stance on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Addressing the nation, Zelenskiy asserted that military actions transcend verbal declarations, stating that the missiles themselves would 'speak' of their intended impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)