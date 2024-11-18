Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Bold Message on U.S.-Made Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted a shift in Washington's policy, indicating that Kyiv now has permission to conduct strikes deeper into Russia using U.S.-made missiles. This development marks a significant turn in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, emphasizing the strategic importance of military capabilities over verbal declarations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 02:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signaled a pivotal shift in U.S. policy, noting that Kyiv has been granted permission to conduct deeper strikes into Russia with American-made missiles.

This revelation came after two U.S. officials and an informed source confirmed the change, marking a significant reversal in Washington's stance on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Addressing the nation, Zelenskiy asserted that military actions transcend verbal declarations, stating that the missiles themselves would 'speak' of their intended impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

