Washington's shift in policy to allow Ukraine to use long-range U.S. missiles against Russia has significantly escalated tensions. Senior Russian lawmakers warn this may set the stage for World War Three.

According to U.S. officials, this marks a notable departure from previous American policy in its approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Andrei Klishas, a senior Russian parliamentarian, voiced his concerns, hinting at the possible destruction of Ukraine's statehood.

President Putin previously highlighted that any Western aid enabling Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil would drastically change the dynamics of the conflict, suggesting Moscow would react decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)