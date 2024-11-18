U.S. Greenlights Ukraine's Deep Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

The Biden administration has reversed its policy, permitting Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons for deep strikes into Russia, according to U.S. officials. This decision follows Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's persistent pleas for expanded military capabilities amidst escalating tensions with Russian and North Korean forces.

The timing of this policy shift, just two months before President-elect Trump assumes office, underscores the urgency faced by the current U.S. administration. It addresses both Russia's increased military aggression and the presence of North Korean troops bolstering Russian forces, which has alarmed Washington and Kyiv.

While the move aims to strengthen Ukraine's geopolitical stance, Trump's stance on U.S. aid to Ukraine remains critical. The repercussions for future diplomatic negotiations and potential escalations in the conflict are yet to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)