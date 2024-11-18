Left Menu

U.S. Greenlights Ukraine's Deep Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

The Biden administration has lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-made weapons to target Russia, marking a significant policy shift. This decision comes ahead of Trump's presidency and amid Russia's recent military escalation with North Korean troops. The potential impact on the conflict remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 03:49 IST
U.S. Greenlights Ukraine's Deep Strikes Amid Rising Tensions
Biden

The Biden administration has reversed its policy, permitting Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons for deep strikes into Russia, according to U.S. officials. This decision follows Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's persistent pleas for expanded military capabilities amidst escalating tensions with Russian and North Korean forces.

The timing of this policy shift, just two months before President-elect Trump assumes office, underscores the urgency faced by the current U.S. administration. It addresses both Russia's increased military aggression and the presence of North Korean troops bolstering Russian forces, which has alarmed Washington and Kyiv.

While the move aims to strengthen Ukraine's geopolitical stance, Trump's stance on U.S. aid to Ukraine remains critical. The repercussions for future diplomatic negotiations and potential escalations in the conflict are yet to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024