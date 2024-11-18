UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

Britain is rallying support from United Nations Security Council members to halt Sudan's ongoing hostilities and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, the foreign ministry announced.

With Britain presiding over the council this month, Foreign Minister David Lammy will lead a vote on a draft resolution proposed by the UK and Sierra Leone. The proposal demands protection for civilians and the cessation of violence in Sudan.

Simultaneously, Lammy will address aid restrictions in Gaza and express the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine. He will emphasize Britain's commitment to Sudan by doubling its aid to £226 million. Lammy plans to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to further discuss the situation.

