Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Raises Concerns Over By-poll Date Change

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand criticizes the rescheduling of Uttar Pradesh by-polls. He claims the date shift prevents returning migrants from voting, accusing the BJP of manipulating votes. The party remains confident of victory in upcoming elections despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:27 IST
Samajwadi Party Raises Concerns Over By-poll Date Change
Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political development, Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand has voiced serious concerns over the rescheduling of Uttar Pradesh by-polls, originally set for November 13 but now postponed to November 20.

Speaking to the media outlet ANI, Chand alleged that the date change was orchestrated to prevent Uttar Pradesh residents working out of the state from returning home to vote during the festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja. He accused the ruling BJP of fearing the impact of votes from these returning workers, claiming they are unlikely to support the incumbent party.

Despite these challenges, Chand confidently declared that the Samajwadi Party is prepared to secure victories not just in Uttar Pradesh but also in upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The Election Commission's decision, however, followed requests from parties to counter low voter turnout due to festive clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024