Samajwadi Party Raises Concerns Over By-poll Date Change

In a recent political development, Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand has voiced serious concerns over the rescheduling of Uttar Pradesh by-polls, originally set for November 13 but now postponed to November 20.

Speaking to the media outlet ANI, Chand alleged that the date change was orchestrated to prevent Uttar Pradesh residents working out of the state from returning home to vote during the festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja. He accused the ruling BJP of fearing the impact of votes from these returning workers, claiming they are unlikely to support the incumbent party.

Despite these challenges, Chand confidently declared that the Samajwadi Party is prepared to secure victories not just in Uttar Pradesh but also in upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The Election Commission's decision, however, followed requests from parties to counter low voter turnout due to festive clashes.

