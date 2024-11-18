Left Menu

G20 Summit Faces Tumultuous Times Amid Global Power Shifts

The G20 Summit in Brazil is challenging as changing U.S. policies under President-elect Trump clash with global trade, climate, and security efforts. With geopolitical tensions, Chinese influence, and U.S.-China trade wars impacting decisions, global governance reform and China's Belt & Road Initiative take center stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:32 IST
The Group of 20 major economies convenes in Brazil this week, amid a global landscape marked by shifting political dynamics with the election of U.S. President Donald Trump. The summit will tackle pressing issues such as trade, climate change, and international security, all while facing impending shifts in U.S. policies.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives with limited time left in office, while Chinese President Xi Jinping emerges as a crucial figure amidst ongoing geopolitical strains related to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. A German official noted concerns over China's expanding economic and financial influence, particularly given its support for Russia in Ukraine.

Brazil's G20 agenda, prioritizing sustainable development, tax reforms, and poverty reduction, risks being overshadowed as Trump's administration takes over. With Xi Jinping expected to promote China's Belt & Road initiative, U.S.-China trade tensions could further complicate negotiations and global governance reform efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti's Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank's Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

