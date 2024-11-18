G20 Summit Faces Tumultuous Times Amid Global Power Shifts

The Group of 20 major economies convenes in Brazil this week, amid a global landscape marked by shifting political dynamics with the election of U.S. President Donald Trump. The summit will tackle pressing issues such as trade, climate change, and international security, all while facing impending shifts in U.S. policies.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives with limited time left in office, while Chinese President Xi Jinping emerges as a crucial figure amidst ongoing geopolitical strains related to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. A German official noted concerns over China's expanding economic and financial influence, particularly given its support for Russia in Ukraine.

Brazil's G20 agenda, prioritizing sustainable development, tax reforms, and poverty reduction, risks being overshadowed as Trump's administration takes over. With Xi Jinping expected to promote China's Belt & Road initiative, U.S.-China trade tensions could further complicate negotiations and global governance reform efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)