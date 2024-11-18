Political Shifts: Ex-Congress MLA Joins AAP Amid Turmoil

In a significant political development, former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen has embraced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The announcement was made on Monday in the presence of AAP's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who underscored the impactful development initiatives undertaken by his administration in Delhi's rural regions.

Kejriwal seized the opportunity to highlight the strides made by his government, recounting past negligence experienced by Delhi's rural community. 'Before our governance, residents of Delhi Dehat felt overlooked. Our tenure saw the introduction of compensation for farmers, as well as the establishment of crucial facilities like mohalla clinics and schools,' he stated.

Meanwhile, political tensions have been amplified following the resignation of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot, who has been accused of corruption and purportedly pressured by the BJP to switch allegiances. This has sparked criticism from Congress, who allege that Kejriwal is 'dodging' pertinent questions and fostering a fraught internal party climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)