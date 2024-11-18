Left Menu

Political Shifts: Ex-Congress MLA Joins AAP Amid Turmoil

Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen joined the AAP, citing Delhi's developmental strides under Kejriwal. Amidst political tensions, allegations arose surrounding Minister Kailash Gahlot's resignation, suggesting pressure from the BJP. Kejriwal's leadership faces scrutiny as accusations of fear and mismanagement surface from Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:55 IST
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal with Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen has embraced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The announcement was made on Monday in the presence of AAP's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who underscored the impactful development initiatives undertaken by his administration in Delhi's rural regions.

Kejriwal seized the opportunity to highlight the strides made by his government, recounting past negligence experienced by Delhi's rural community. 'Before our governance, residents of Delhi Dehat felt overlooked. Our tenure saw the introduction of compensation for farmers, as well as the establishment of crucial facilities like mohalla clinics and schools,' he stated.

Meanwhile, political tensions have been amplified following the resignation of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot, who has been accused of corruption and purportedly pressured by the BJP to switch allegiances. This has sparked criticism from Congress, who allege that Kejriwal is 'dodging' pertinent questions and fostering a fraught internal party climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

