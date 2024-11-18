Left Menu

UP Deputy CM Confident of By-Poll Success Amid Samajwadi Critique

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak expressed confidence in BJP's by-poll victories, attributing success to PM Modi's welfare policies. As the Election Commission shifts by-election dates, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav critiques the UP government. Meanwhile, a tragic incident in Jhansi NICU prompts a high-level investigation.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects of winning all nine seats in the upcoming by-elections. Addressing media outlet ANI, Pathak cited the approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare measures for the economically disadvantaged as a significant factor in BJP's predicted success.

The Election Commission has postponed the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Punjab from November 13 to November 20, affecting several constituencies including Palakkad in Kerala, and Dera Baba Nanak and Barnala in Punjab, among others. In Uttar Pradesh, this change impacts constituencies such as Meerapur, Ghaziabad, and Khair.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state administration, alleging a shift in rhetoric as elections near. Addressing supporters in Katehari, Yadav accused the ruling party of deflecting from development discussions and targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In other developments, Pathak confirmed a high-level probe into the Jhansi Medical College fire that resulted in the death of 10 newborns, with financial aid announced for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

