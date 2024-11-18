EU's Dilemma: Suspending Dialogue with Israel Over Gaza War
The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, suggested pausing political dialogue with Israel due to the country's actions in the Gaza war. His proposal intends to pressure both the Israeli government and Hamas amid human rights violation concerns. Some EU members, like the Netherlands, oppose this decision.
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, announced on Monday that he would propose pausing the EU's political dialogue with Israel, citing the nation's conduct in the Gaza war as the reason. This move aims to exert pressure on both the Israeli government and Hamas, as hopes to halt the conflict remain bleak.
Speaking ahead of an EU meeting, Borrell emphasized the necessity of this action, mentioning human rights violations during the war in Gaza as a major concern. Last week, Borrell put forward the proposal, backed by four diplomats and evidenced by a letter seen by Reuters.
However, the proposal is expected to face resistance. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp stated that the European Union should maintain its dialogue with Israel, arguing that the lines of communication need to remain open amid the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
