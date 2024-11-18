Left Menu

Nomura Signals Fed Rate Cut Pause Amid Political Shifts

Nomura, a major global brokerage, predicts the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause rate cuts in December, following Trump's election victory. The brokerage anticipates only two rate reductions in March and June 2025, citing the Fed's cautious stance amidst economic growth and inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:51 IST
Nomura Signals Fed Rate Cut Pause Amid Political Shifts
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to pause its rate cuts at December's policy meeting, as analyzed by Nomura, marking it the first global brokerage to project a pause in the Fed's rate reduction cycle after Donald Trump's election victory.

Nomura forecasts only two rate cuts of 25 basis points each, at its meetings in March and June in 2025, keeping its Fed funds rate prediction steady at 4.125% through the next year. Currently, the Fed's overnight interest rate ranges between 4.50% and 4.75%, following a 75 basis points reduction in 2024.

Other global brokerages like Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan foresee the Fed implementing a 25 basis-point cut next month. However, Nomura suggests that recent hawkish statements from policymakers amidst sustained economic growth and prospective inflation have led to the Fed's inclination toward maintaining rates, rather than rushing to reduce them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024