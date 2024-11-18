Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Congress Criticizes Mahayuti for Favoring Adani Projects

The Congress accuses Maharashtra's Mahayuti government of approving projects for the Adani Group before the elections. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the government, claiming they fast-tracked approvals since the announcement of November elections. He believes the public sees through these strategies, favoring the Maha Vikas Aghadi instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:11 IST
Maharashtra Elections: Congress Criticizes Mahayuti for Favoring Adani Projects
Jairam Ramesh Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Monday accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of hastily approving projects for the Adani Group just before the state elections, implying that such moves are politically motivated.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, statements from leading Mahayuti figures reveal the rationale behind this project approval spree.

In a social media post, Ramesh detailed how the government, led by BJP, accelerated approvals for the so-called 'Modani' projects after the Election Commission's announcement on October 15. He believes the public has caught on to these tactics and will support the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming elections on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024