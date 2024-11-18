Maharashtra Elections: Congress Criticizes Mahayuti for Favoring Adani Projects
The Congress accuses Maharashtra's Mahayuti government of approving projects for the Adani Group before the elections. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the government, claiming they fast-tracked approvals since the announcement of November elections. He believes the public sees through these strategies, favoring the Maha Vikas Aghadi instead.
The Congress party on Monday accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of hastily approving projects for the Adani Group just before the state elections, implying that such moves are politically motivated.
According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, statements from leading Mahayuti figures reveal the rationale behind this project approval spree.
In a social media post, Ramesh detailed how the government, led by BJP, accelerated approvals for the so-called 'Modani' projects after the Election Commission's announcement on October 15. He believes the public has caught on to these tactics and will support the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming elections on November 20.
