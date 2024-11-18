Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Set to Act Against Minister Over 'Racist' Slur

Karnataka Congress might initiate actions against Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy a 'racist' term. The controversial comments are seen to have affected electoral prospects, leading to demands for disciplinary proceedings within the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:11 IST
Karnataka Congress Set to Act Against Minister Over 'Racist' Slur
Zameer Ahmed Khan Image Credit: Twitter(@BZZameerAhmedK)
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape faces turbulence as state Congress considers taking action against Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan over controversial remarks. His description of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy as 'Kaalia' has drawn sharp criticism, stirring accusations of racism.

Amid immense pressure from Congress members, Home Minister G Parameshwara hinted at potential disciplinary proceedings. The remarks, believed to have impacted election results, especially in the Vokkaliga stronghold of Channapatna, have prompted party leaders to contemplate measures to address the fallout.

During the campaign in Channapatna, Khan's statements, also perceived as derogatory towards the Gowda family, particularly angered the Vokkaliga community. The controversy led Khan to apologize as Congress grapples with the political repercussions of his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024