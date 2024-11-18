Karnataka Congress Set to Act Against Minister Over 'Racist' Slur
Karnataka Congress might initiate actions against Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy a 'racist' term. The controversial comments are seen to have affected electoral prospects, leading to demands for disciplinary proceedings within the Congress party.
Karnataka's political landscape faces turbulence as state Congress considers taking action against Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan over controversial remarks. His description of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy as 'Kaalia' has drawn sharp criticism, stirring accusations of racism.
Amid immense pressure from Congress members, Home Minister G Parameshwara hinted at potential disciplinary proceedings. The remarks, believed to have impacted election results, especially in the Vokkaliga stronghold of Channapatna, have prompted party leaders to contemplate measures to address the fallout.
During the campaign in Channapatna, Khan's statements, also perceived as derogatory towards the Gowda family, particularly angered the Vokkaliga community. The controversy led Khan to apologize as Congress grapples with the political repercussions of his comments.
