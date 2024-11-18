Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Targets Jharkhand Government: Infiltration and Misgovernance Allegations

During a rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for protecting illegal activities, promising to expel infiltrators and provide jobs under an NDA government. He accused the coalition of looting resources and funds sent by Prime Minister Modi, warning of severe consequences if they continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahibganj | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing it of harboring illegal activities by Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. Speaking at a rally, he claimed areas like Rajmahal and Sahibganj have turned into hotbeds for such actions.

Adityanath promised the expulsion of these infiltrators post the election results on November 23, and accountability for leaders who allegedly misused public funds. He criticized the JMM-RJD-Congress alliance for neglecting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision of a prosperous Jharkhand.

Referring to past societal divisions, Adityanath urged for unity to prevent further vulnerability. He assured that an NDA government would lead to significant job creation while addressing the plundering of natural resources and central funds under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

