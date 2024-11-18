Yogi Adityanath Targets Jharkhand Government: Infiltration and Misgovernance Allegations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing it of harboring illegal activities by Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. Speaking at a rally, he claimed areas like Rajmahal and Sahibganj have turned into hotbeds for such actions.

Adityanath promised the expulsion of these infiltrators post the election results on November 23, and accountability for leaders who allegedly misused public funds. He criticized the JMM-RJD-Congress alliance for neglecting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision of a prosperous Jharkhand.

Referring to past societal divisions, Adityanath urged for unity to prevent further vulnerability. He assured that an NDA government would lead to significant job creation while addressing the plundering of natural resources and central funds under the current administration.

