Forging New Paths: Modi and Starmer Discuss Strategic Partnership at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. They discussed strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on technology, green energy, security, and trade. Both leaders emphasized the need for a balanced and mutually beneficial free trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting with UK's Keir Starmer at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The dialogue centered on elevating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK, delving into areas like technology, green energy, and security.

Following their meeting, Modi expressed on social media the significance of their discussions and shared imagery of the encounter. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the infusion of "fresh impetus" into the bilateral relationship.

Downing Street confirmed post-meeting that the UK seeks a renewed strategic partnership with India, envisioning enhanced cooperation in security, trade, and education. Trade discussions are set to relaunch next year as both nations aim for a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

