Diplomatic Progress: India and China Move Forward on Border Peace

India and China have reviewed the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh's Demchok and Depsang. This meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the G20 summit marks a significant high-level engagement following the troops' withdrawal, and discusses next steps for bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:18 IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to assess the progress on military disengagement in Demchok and Depsang, Ladakh. This meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Rio, offering a crucial platform for dialogue between the two countries.

The engagement marked the first high-level interaction since the recent withdrawal of troops from key friction points along the Line of Actual Control. Both ministers exchanged perspectives on the future trajectory of India-China relations, emphasizing the prospects of reinforcing bilateral ties.

The completion of the disengagement exercise has also enabled the resumption of patrol activities in the border areas after a protracted period of more than four years. The dialogue reflects an effort to stabilize border tensions and explore solutions to long-standing issues, with the meeting in Brazil setting a positive tone for the global diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

