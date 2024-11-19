Political Turmoil in Manipur: Opposition Demands Leadership Action

The political landscape in Manipur is undergoing significant strain as opposition parties, particularly the Congress, challenge the BJP-led government over persistent violence and disorder. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning his attentiveness to the state's plight amid reports of BJP MLAs missing a crucial meeting.

As Manipur's ethnic tensions escalate, with over 220 deaths since May, Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize state visits and discussions with a coalition of political entities. Ramesh highlighted the absence of significant leadership presence in Manipur, urging PM Modi to engage personally before the upcoming Parliament session.

Amid ongoing violence, including attacks on political offices and the homes of legislators, the demand for accountability from BJP officials, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Amit Shah, grows louder. The Congress continues to pressure the government for its inadequate response to the volatile ethnic unrest.

