Strengthening Global Ties: Modi's Diplomatic Marathon at G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in diplomatic discussions with leaders from various countries at the G20 Summit in Brazil. Focus areas included bilateral ties, strategic partnerships, and economic linkages. Discussions touched on defence, trade, technology, renewable energy, and cultural cooperation, with an emphasis on strengthening India’s global role.
In a whirlwind of high-profile meetings at the G20 Summit in Brazil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strategized with leaders from Italy, Indonesia, Norway, Portugal, and South Korea, among others. The discussions aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties and exploring collaborative efforts in defence, trade, technology, and culture.
Significant conversations with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto marked the occasion, highlighting advancements in security, healthcare, and economic strategies. Commemorating diplomatic milestones, Modi emphasized joint development plans shaped by mutual priorities.
Further exploring opportunities in renewable energy and the blue economy, Modi's talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store strengthened bilateral relations. The G20 Summit served as a crucial platform for India to address global challenges in concert with international counterparts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
