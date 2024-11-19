Himachal's Political Shake-Up: High Court Nullifies CPS Appointments
Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries in Himachal Pradesh to recontest their assembly seats following their appointment annulment by the High Court. The Court found the law enabling such appointments void, prompting political ripples amid accusations of financial mismanagement and political negligence.
In a significant political development, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur has called upon six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) to resign and seek fresh mandates from their constituencies, following the annulment of their appointments by the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
The decision was made by a bench comprising Justices Vivek Thakur and B C Negi, which declared the legal foundation of the CPS appointments as void. This ruling has stripped the appointed CPSs of their privileges and facilities, stirring political tensions in the state.
The BJP has criticized the Congress government, accusing it of violating the law by appointing these CPSs. Meanwhile, the Congress is under fire for its alleged financial mismanagement amidst the state’s mounting debt. Anurag Thakur highlighted these issues, criticizing the government for placing the state's interest at risk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
