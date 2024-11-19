Left Menu

Himachal's Political Shake-Up: High Court Nullifies CPS Appointments

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries in Himachal Pradesh to recontest their assembly seats following their appointment annulment by the High Court. The Court found the law enabling such appointments void, prompting political ripples amid accusations of financial mismanagement and political negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:28 IST
Himachal's Political Shake-Up: High Court Nullifies CPS Appointments
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo Courtesy:pib.gov.in) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur has called upon six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) to resign and seek fresh mandates from their constituencies, following the annulment of their appointments by the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The decision was made by a bench comprising Justices Vivek Thakur and B C Negi, which declared the legal foundation of the CPS appointments as void. This ruling has stripped the appointed CPSs of their privileges and facilities, stirring political tensions in the state.

The BJP has criticized the Congress government, accusing it of violating the law by appointing these CPSs. Meanwhile, the Congress is under fire for its alleged financial mismanagement amidst the state’s mounting debt. Anurag Thakur highlighted these issues, criticizing the government for placing the state's interest at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024