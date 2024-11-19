Left Menu

Unrest in Hingoli: VBA Candidate's Car Attacked

VBA candidate Dilip Maske was injured when his car was attacked by unidentified individuals early Tuesday in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. The incident occurred around 1.30 am. Maske, who sustained a head injury, was taken to Nanded. A case has been registered against the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:40 IST
Unrest in Hingoli: VBA Candidate's Car Attacked
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected act of violence erupted in Maharashtra's Hingoli district early Tuesday when stones were hurled at a candidate's vehicle.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate, Dilip Maske, sustained head injuries in the assault. It took place at approximately 1.30 am in the Selsura Pati area on Hingoli-Kalamnuri Road. Five unidentified individuals, arriving in a four-wheeler, are suspected to be behind the attack.

Maske, who plans to run for office in the Kalamnuri assembly constituency during elections on November 20, was taken to Nanded for medical treatment. Police have registered a case against the attackers at the Kalamnuri police station, but no arrests have been made so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024