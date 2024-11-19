Unrest in Hingoli: VBA Candidate's Car Attacked
VBA candidate Dilip Maske was injured when his car was attacked by unidentified individuals early Tuesday in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. The incident occurred around 1.30 am. Maske, who sustained a head injury, was taken to Nanded. A case has been registered against the attackers.
- Country:
- India
An unexpected act of violence erupted in Maharashtra's Hingoli district early Tuesday when stones were hurled at a candidate's vehicle.
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate, Dilip Maske, sustained head injuries in the assault. It took place at approximately 1.30 am in the Selsura Pati area on Hingoli-Kalamnuri Road. Five unidentified individuals, arriving in a four-wheeler, are suspected to be behind the attack.
Maske, who plans to run for office in the Kalamnuri assembly constituency during elections on November 20, was taken to Nanded for medical treatment. Police have registered a case against the attackers at the Kalamnuri police station, but no arrests have been made so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana': A Major Election Focus
Jharkhand Elections: BJP's Decisive Campaign Strategy Unveiled
Elections in Jharkhand: PM Modi Predicts BJP Victory
Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' Gains Political Spotlight: Mahayuti Hopes for Electoral Boost
Election Commission orders immediate transfer of Maharashtra DGP following complaints by political parties, including Cong: Sources.