Unrest in Hingoli: VBA Candidate's Car Attacked

An unexpected act of violence erupted in Maharashtra's Hingoli district early Tuesday when stones were hurled at a candidate's vehicle.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate, Dilip Maske, sustained head injuries in the assault. It took place at approximately 1.30 am in the Selsura Pati area on Hingoli-Kalamnuri Road. Five unidentified individuals, arriving in a four-wheeler, are suspected to be behind the attack.

Maske, who plans to run for office in the Kalamnuri assembly constituency during elections on November 20, was taken to Nanded for medical treatment. Police have registered a case against the attackers at the Kalamnuri police station, but no arrests have been made so far.

