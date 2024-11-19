Left Menu

Putin's Nuclear Doctrine: A Stark Warning to the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revised Russia's nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to perceived threats from the West. These updates coincide with heightened tensions amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, as Western powers support Ukraine's military actions against Russian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:03 IST
Putin's Nuclear Doctrine: A Stark Warning to the West
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

In a bold move signaling heightened tensions with the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has revised the country's nuclear doctrine, significantly lowering the threshold for a potential nuclear strike. This comes as the U.S. reportedly allows Ukraine to utilize American missiles against Russian targets, escalating the Ukraine conflict.

The revised doctrine, officially titled "The basics of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence," states that Russia may consider a nuclear response not only in the event of a nuclear strike but also if faced with conventional military aggression that threatens its sovereignty or that of its allies, such as Belarus. This marks a departure from previous protocols laid out in 2020.

The changes augment Russia's stance that any joint attack by non-nuclear states backed by nuclear powers could warrant nuclear retaliation. With tensions mounting over the war in Ukraine and the U.S. presidential elections, experts view Putin's directives as drawing a definitive red line for the West, enhancing the specter of nuclear engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024