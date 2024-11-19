Putin's Nuclear Doctrine: A Stark Warning to the West

In a bold move signaling heightened tensions with the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has revised the country's nuclear doctrine, significantly lowering the threshold for a potential nuclear strike. This comes as the U.S. reportedly allows Ukraine to utilize American missiles against Russian targets, escalating the Ukraine conflict.

The revised doctrine, officially titled "The basics of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence," states that Russia may consider a nuclear response not only in the event of a nuclear strike but also if faced with conventional military aggression that threatens its sovereignty or that of its allies, such as Belarus. This marks a departure from previous protocols laid out in 2020.

The changes augment Russia's stance that any joint attack by non-nuclear states backed by nuclear powers could warrant nuclear retaliation. With tensions mounting over the war in Ukraine and the U.S. presidential elections, experts view Putin's directives as drawing a definitive red line for the West, enhancing the specter of nuclear engagement.

