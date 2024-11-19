Europe Debates Defense: Shifting Tides Amid Trump's Return

Foreign ministers from Poland, Germany, France, and Italy have gathered in Warsaw to discuss intensifying Europe’s military support for Ukraine and redefining future ties with the United States under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Trump anticipates Europe to bolster its defense efforts amidst Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, a stance echoed in the discussions.

The meeting, hosted by Poland’s Radek Sikorski, was sparked by Russia’s escalated missile strikes on Ukraine and Trump’s election win, which are expected to alter trans-Atlantic relations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)