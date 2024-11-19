Left Menu

Europe Debates Defense: Shifting Tides Amid Trump's Return

European foreign ministers meet in Warsaw to discuss increasing military aid for Ukraine and future relations with the U.S. under Donald Trump's presidency. The gathering, led by Poland's Sikorski, addresses concerns over Russia's heightened aggression and anticipated shifts in trans-Atlantic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:14 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Foreign ministers from Poland, Germany, France, and Italy have gathered in Warsaw to discuss intensifying Europe’s military support for Ukraine and redefining future ties with the United States under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Trump anticipates Europe to bolster its defense efforts amidst Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, a stance echoed in the discussions.

The meeting, hosted by Poland’s Radek Sikorski, was sparked by Russia’s escalated missile strikes on Ukraine and Trump’s election win, which are expected to alter trans-Atlantic relations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

