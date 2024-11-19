Left Menu

Maharashtra's Agrarian Issues: A Tale of Soybean and Cotton Woes

The Congress accuses Maharashtra's Mahayuti government of failing farmers by procuring soyabean and cotton below the minimum support price (MSP). The Congress argues that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had promised a legal status to MSP ensuring better purchase rates for these crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:33 IST
Maharashtra's Agrarian Issues: A Tale of Soybean and Cotton Woes
Farmers' Union Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has highlighted agrarian distress in Maharashtra, focusing on the sale of soyabean and cotton below the promised minimum support price (MSP). They allege the Mahayuti government's inaction is hurting farmers.

Jairam Ramesh of the Congress stated that while the MVA promised a legal MSP of Rs 7,000 for soyabean, the current prices range from Rs 3,200 to Rs 4,200 per quintal. Cotton prices have similarly plummeted.

This criticism comes on the eve of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, where the Mahayuti alliance faces off against the MVA. Voter sentiment among farmers remains a key issue as election day approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024