Maharashtra's Agrarian Issues: A Tale of Soybean and Cotton Woes
The Congress accuses Maharashtra's Mahayuti government of failing farmers by procuring soyabean and cotton below the minimum support price (MSP). The Congress argues that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had promised a legal status to MSP ensuring better purchase rates for these crops.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has highlighted agrarian distress in Maharashtra, focusing on the sale of soyabean and cotton below the promised minimum support price (MSP). They allege the Mahayuti government's inaction is hurting farmers.
Jairam Ramesh of the Congress stated that while the MVA promised a legal MSP of Rs 7,000 for soyabean, the current prices range from Rs 3,200 to Rs 4,200 per quintal. Cotton prices have similarly plummeted.
This criticism comes on the eve of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, where the Mahayuti alliance faces off against the MVA. Voter sentiment among farmers remains a key issue as election day approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
