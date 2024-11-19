BJP Poised for Victory in Rajasthan Bypolls: Rathore's Confidence Soars

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Tuesday expressed strong optimism about the party's chances in the recent assembly bypolls, claiming they would secure victory across all seven contested seats.

As the state braces for the vote count on November 23, Rathore highlighted the considerable support party candidates have received, following extensive discussions with local leadership.

He noted that while a few seats posed challenges, the BJP's internal unity and the public's enthusiasm were overwhelming compared to the fractured opposition. Rathore also criticized the Congress for their divisive politics and internal leadership disputes.

