Election Scandal Hits Maharashtra: Cash for Votes Controversy Unfolds
Maharashtra's Palghar district faces a 'cash for votes' controversy as police, joined by the Election Commission's flying squad, raided a hotel in Nalasopara. Allegations against BJP leaders distributing cash have been denied. Multiple FIRs were filed for violations of election conduct laws. The situation remains under scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of a burgeoning 'cash for votes' controversy, law enforcement authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have taken decisive action ahead of crucial assembly elections. A police raid, conducted on Tuesday at a hotel in the Nalasopara assembly constituency, uncovered cash and diaries, leading to the registration of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs). The Election Commission's flying squad was notably present during the operation, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.
According to official statements, the raid followed complaints alleging that BJP leaders were distributing money at a Virar hotel to sway voters. During the raid, representatives from both the BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) were present, with BJP members located on upper floors and BVA workers on lower levels. Vasai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Pournima Chougule confirmed the seizure of money and diaries.
Two FIRs were filed based on complaints by BVA workers accusing BJP leaders of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A third FIR addressed the illegality of holding a press conference during the silent period. Maharashtra's Additional Chief Election Officer Kiran Kulkarni and other officials have assured that strict measures will be taken against MCC violations. Both sides await further investigation results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mandal Murmu Joins BJP, Pledges to Address Santhal Pargana Demographic Concerns
Jharkhand Elections: BJP's Decisive Campaign Strategy Unveiled
Elections in Jharkhand: PM Modi Predicts BJP Victory
Mandal Murmu Joins BJP Amid Political Turmoil in Jharkhand
Jharkhand BJP came up with excellent 'Sankalp Patra' for all: PM Modi in Garhwa.