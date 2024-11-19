Election Scandal Hits Maharashtra: Cash for Votes Controversy Unfolds

In the midst of a burgeoning 'cash for votes' controversy, law enforcement authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have taken decisive action ahead of crucial assembly elections. A police raid, conducted on Tuesday at a hotel in the Nalasopara assembly constituency, uncovered cash and diaries, leading to the registration of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs). The Election Commission's flying squad was notably present during the operation, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

According to official statements, the raid followed complaints alleging that BJP leaders were distributing money at a Virar hotel to sway voters. During the raid, representatives from both the BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) were present, with BJP members located on upper floors and BVA workers on lower levels. Vasai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Pournima Chougule confirmed the seizure of money and diaries.

Two FIRs were filed based on complaints by BVA workers accusing BJP leaders of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A third FIR addressed the illegality of holding a press conference during the silent period. Maharashtra's Additional Chief Election Officer Kiran Kulkarni and other officials have assured that strict measures will be taken against MCC violations. Both sides await further investigation results.

(With inputs from agencies.)