Fadnavis Defends Tawde Amid Election Code Violation Allegations
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis defends BJP leader Vinod Tawde against allegations of distributing cash to influence voters. With election defeat looming, opposition accused of distraction. Two FIRs filed for code violations. Tawde claims innocence, focusing on guiding party workers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:28 IST
Amid allegations of cash distribution, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defended BJP leader Vinod Tawde, stating he was not involved in any illicit activities.
Fadnavis accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of attempting to distract voters with unfounded claims, as they anticipate a loss in the forthcoming assembly elections.
Despite two FIRs being lodged against Tawde and others, Fadnavis maintained that Tawde's intentions were purely to guide party workers, dismissing accusations of electoral misconduct.
