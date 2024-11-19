Fadnavis Defends Tawde Amid Election Code Violation Allegations

Amid allegations of cash distribution, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defended BJP leader Vinod Tawde, stating he was not involved in any illicit activities.

Fadnavis accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of attempting to distract voters with unfounded claims, as they anticipate a loss in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Despite two FIRs being lodged against Tawde and others, Fadnavis maintained that Tawde's intentions were purely to guide party workers, dismissing accusations of electoral misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)