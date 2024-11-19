Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal: The Battle for Delhi's Future

Arvind Kejriwal launched a strong critique against the BJP, emphasizing its lack of constructive agenda for the Delhi Assembly polls. Outlining AAP's commitment to transformative governance, he encouraged party members to prepare for a decisive political struggle to uphold Delhi's progress amidst BJP's alleged divisive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:34 IST
Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, delivered a withering criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that their sole focus for the Delhi Assembly elections is to depose him. His remarks were part of the "Padadhikari Sammelans," aimed at securing a strong mandate in the 2025 polls.

Kejriwal set forth AAP's vision for transformative governance, pledging to champion the rights and welfare of Delhi citizens. Addressing supporters across North-West and West Delhi, he contrasted AAP's "people-first governance" with BJP's "divisive politics," and urged his party to brace for a significant "Dharm Yuddh".

The former Chief Minister accused BJP of employing unscrupulous tactics in a bid to secure mayoral control, despite lacking the necessary votes. Emphasizing a narrow victory attributed to divine intervention, Kejriwal argued that BJP's tactics, including incarceration of AAP members, were futile against the party's purported truth-based ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

