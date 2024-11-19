Jharkhand Set for Second Phase of Pivotal Assembly Elections

Jharkhand is poised to undertake the second phase of its assembly elections, covering 38 constituencies across 12 districts. This follows the initial round on November 13, involving 43 constituencies. The election outcomes for all 81 seats will be announced on November 23, simultaneously with the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

A diverse group of 528 candidates, including 55 women and one third-gender candidate, are contesting in this phase. Polling begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m., except at sensitive stations where voting concludes earlier. Voter eligibility exceeds 1.23 crore, with over half being women.

Prominent candidates include JMM's Chief Minister Hemant Soren and family members, battling figures like BJP's former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi. Elections mark a significant contest between the JMM-led alliance and the NDA, reflected in substantial preparations by the district administration to ensure fair polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)