Political Drama Unfolds in Maharashtra: Stone Attack Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic twist in Maharashtra's ongoing political saga, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has compared a recent attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh to a script straight out of a Salim-Javed movie. Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis suggested that the attack was orchestrated to drum up sympathy ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, pointing out inconsistencies in the alleged stone-throwing incident.

The controversy erupted after Deshmukh's vehicle was reportedly attacked on the Katol-Jalalkheda road, leading to injuries and a subsequent hospital visit for the former minister. The incident drew ire from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who blames the deteriorating law and order situation on Fadnavis, currently serving as the state's Home Minister. Raut went as far as to question the Election Commission's role in ensuring safety during the elections.

Nagpur Rural Police have lodged an attempt to murder case against unidentified assailants following the attack, which happened as Deshmukh campaigned for his son. The political stakes are high, with Maharashtra's crucial assembly elections scheduled for November 20. Anil Deshmukh's son Salil is contesting from the Katol seat for NCP, facing off against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

