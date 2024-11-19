Left Menu

Maharashtra's High-Stakes Election: Key Battles to Watch

Maharashtra Assembly elections witness fierce contests between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances post-Shiv Sena and NCP split. Prominent figures like Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar face challenging opponents. Key constituencies are under focus with heavyweights battling it out across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:37 IST
Maharashtra's High-Stakes Election: Key Battles to Watch
Maharashtra is witnessing interesting electoral battle(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections, a fierce contest is unfolding between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances. This election marks the first since the dramatic split within the Shiv Sena and NCP, adding an intense layer of political intrigue across various constituencies.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a veteran of the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, is seeking re-election under Shiv Sena's banner against Kedar Prakash Dighe of Shiv Sena (UBT), posing a challenging duel. Meanwhile, in the Nagpur South West constituency, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis aims to retain his long-held position against Congress's Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe.

Adding to the electoral drama is Ajit Pawar of the NCP, who faces a tough competition in Baramati against his cousin Yungendra Pawar, representing NCP (SP). This battle underscores the Pawar family's internal dynamics post-split. Additionally, political scion Aditya Thackeray contends to secure his legacy in Worli while Nana Patole of the Congress and Amit Thackeray of MNS navigate their challenges in Sakoli and Mahim, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024