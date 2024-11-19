Maharashtra's High-Stakes Election: Key Battles to Watch

As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections, a fierce contest is unfolding between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances. This election marks the first since the dramatic split within the Shiv Sena and NCP, adding an intense layer of political intrigue across various constituencies.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a veteran of the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, is seeking re-election under Shiv Sena's banner against Kedar Prakash Dighe of Shiv Sena (UBT), posing a challenging duel. Meanwhile, in the Nagpur South West constituency, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis aims to retain his long-held position against Congress's Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe.

Adding to the electoral drama is Ajit Pawar of the NCP, who faces a tough competition in Baramati against his cousin Yungendra Pawar, representing NCP (SP). This battle underscores the Pawar family's internal dynamics post-split. Additionally, political scion Aditya Thackeray contends to secure his legacy in Worli while Nana Patole of the Congress and Amit Thackeray of MNS navigate their challenges in Sakoli and Mahim, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)