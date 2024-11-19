Maharashtra's High-Stakes Election: Key Battles to Watch
Maharashtra Assembly elections witness fierce contests between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances post-Shiv Sena and NCP split. Prominent figures like Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar face challenging opponents. Key constituencies are under focus with heavyweights battling it out across the state.
- Country:
- India
As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections, a fierce contest is unfolding between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances. This election marks the first since the dramatic split within the Shiv Sena and NCP, adding an intense layer of political intrigue across various constituencies.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a veteran of the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, is seeking re-election under Shiv Sena's banner against Kedar Prakash Dighe of Shiv Sena (UBT), posing a challenging duel. Meanwhile, in the Nagpur South West constituency, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis aims to retain his long-held position against Congress's Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe.
Adding to the electoral drama is Ajit Pawar of the NCP, who faces a tough competition in Baramati against his cousin Yungendra Pawar, representing NCP (SP). This battle underscores the Pawar family's internal dynamics post-split. Additionally, political scion Aditya Thackeray contends to secure his legacy in Worli while Nana Patole of the Congress and Amit Thackeray of MNS navigate their challenges in Sakoli and Mahim, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar-led NCP unveils manifesto for Maharashtra polls; promises to raise Ladki Bahin scheme's monthly aid to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500.
SC asks Ajit Pawar-led NCP to issue disclaimer in newspapers in 36 hours that matter of allocation of 'clock' symbol to it is sub-judice.
SC tells Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions to not waste energy in courts and rather woo voters.
Ajit Pawar Dismisses Opposition's Constitutional Change Claims Amid Election Rally
Political Drama: Ajit Pawar Stands Firm in Malik's Campaign Despite BJP Opposition