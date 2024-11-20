US Recognizes Gonzalez as Venezuela's President-Elect
The U.S. government has officially recognized Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the 'president-elect' following a contested election in July, where President Nicolas Maduro claimed victory. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged for respect towards Venezuelan voters' will as expressed in the election.
The United States has officially recognized Edmundo Gonzalez, the Venezuelan opposition candidate, as the 'president-elect' of Venezuela. This declaration comes months after President Nicolas Maduro asserted that he had won the July election.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement on platform X, emphasizing the need to honor the decision of the Venezuelan electorate. The move marks a significant moment in acknowledging the disputed election results.
Previously, the Biden administration had indicated that Gonzalez garnered the most votes in the July 28 election. However, until now, they had not formally acknowledged him as the president-elect.
