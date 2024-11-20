Erdogan Blocks Herzog's Air Route: Tensions Escalate

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has made a striking diplomatic move by refusing Israeli President Isaac Herzog access to Turkish airspace for his journey to the COP climate summit in Azerbaijan. This decision underscores growing tensions between Turkey and Israel, as highlighted at the recent G20 Summit in Brazil.

Amid these tensions, Herzog canceled his planned trip to the Climate Conference in Azerbaijan. The Israeli presidency cited a situation assessment and security considerations as factors behind the cancellation, influenced by the aftermath of Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza a year ago.

Despite withdrawing its ambassador to Israel, Turkey maintains official diplomatic ties. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's necessity to stand firm on certain issues, indicating potential future actions amid geopolitical complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)