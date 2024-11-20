Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls Kick Off Amid High Stakes

Voting for bypolls in nine Uttar Pradesh assembly seats began, with 90 candidates contending. The election follows Lok Sabha polls, and results are due on November 23. Major players like BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, AIMIM, and Azad Samaj Party are involved, with the Congress supporting its INDIA bloc ally.

  • Country:
  • India

Voting commenced at 7 am on Wednesday for bypolls in nine crucial assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, marking the first electoral event post the Lok Sabha elections. The polling will close at 5 pm as per the Chief Electoral Office.

The constituencies in focus include Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur, and Kundarki, where 90 candidates are vying for seats. The bypolls were triggered largely due to previous MLAs moving to the Lok Sabha, except for Sisamau, where a disqualification occurred.

Notably, the Congress is not participating directly but has chosen to back its INDIA bloc ally, the Samajwadi Party, while the BSP is contesting all seats. Meanwhile, AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party have also thrown their hats in the ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

