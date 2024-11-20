Jharkhand Votes: A Closer Look at the Final Election Phase

The crucial final phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections kicked off on Wednesday amid stringent security measures, as voters head to the polls in 12 districts.

Beginning at 7 AM across 14,218 booths, the voting will conclude by 5 PM, except in select booths closing earlier at 4 PM.

1.23 crore voters, including over 60 lakh women and 147 from the third-gender community, are expected to cast their ballots, with renowned political figures among the 528 candidates contesting.

This includes Chief Minister Hemant Soren and key opposition leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to partake in this significant democratic exercise with fervor.

The polling covers 38 constituencies, split between regions such as Santhal Pargana and North Chotanagpur. Notably, women and persons with disabilities are overseeing operations at select polling stations.

Political stakes are high as the ruling JMM-led bloc seeks to maintain power against the opposition NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)