Unauthorized Access: The Gaetz Testimony Leak

Confidential testimony from a lawsuit involving Matt Gaetz, tied to allegations of sexual misconduct, was improperly shared online. The documents, part of a case brought by a Gaetz associate, have not been published. Gaetz resigned after being appointed by Trump for attorney general amid ongoing investigations.

Updated: 20-11-2024 07:31 IST
In a startling development, confidential testimony associated with allegations of sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz was made publicly accessible online, a lawyer involved in the case confirmed Tuesday. This incident involved documents related to a lawsuit filed by a Gaetz associate.

The New York Times reported the sharing incident was akin to a hack, however, the file sharing service involved clarified that it was a misstep rather than unauthorized access to their system. The accessed documents contained testimonies from women claiming involvement with Gaetz.

Gaetz, who recently resigned from Congress, continues to deny all allegations. Legal and ethical reviews, however, may still loom on the horizon as Senate Republicans express interest in committee findings.

