Unauthorized Access: The Gaetz Testimony Leak

In a startling development, confidential testimony associated with allegations of sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz was made publicly accessible online, a lawyer involved in the case confirmed Tuesday. This incident involved documents related to a lawsuit filed by a Gaetz associate.

The New York Times reported the sharing incident was akin to a hack, however, the file sharing service involved clarified that it was a misstep rather than unauthorized access to their system. The accessed documents contained testimonies from women claiming involvement with Gaetz.

Gaetz, who recently resigned from Congress, continues to deny all allegations. Legal and ethical reviews, however, may still loom on the horizon as Senate Republicans express interest in committee findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)