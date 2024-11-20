High Stakes: Maharashtra Leaders Cast Votes Amid Election Allegations

As Maharashtra's state assembly elections commenced, notable figures including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat were among the early voters. The elections have been marked by significant controversy, with allegations of illicit attempts to impact the outcomes using Bitcoins.

NCP politician Ajit Pawar, accompanied by his wife Sunetra, voted in Baramati amidst a fierce contest against his nephew Yugendra Pawar. Meanwhile, BJP officials aired audio clips purportedly linking Maharashtra Congress and NCP leaders to illegal activities, prompting calls for investigation.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of voting as a democratic responsibility, urging citizens to participate actively. Leaders across the political spectrum, including Sule and her daughter, denied any wrongdoing, calling for a fair inquiry into the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)