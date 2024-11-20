Left Menu

High Stakes: Maharashtra Leaders Cast Votes Amid Election Allegations

The Maharashtra assembly elections saw early voting by key figures such as Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Allegations about attempts to influence the polls with Bitcoins have surfaced, raising questions about election integrity. Both Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule deny the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:20 IST
High Stakes: Maharashtra Leaders Cast Votes Amid Election Allegations
Ajit Pawar Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra's state assembly elections commenced, notable figures including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat were among the early voters. The elections have been marked by significant controversy, with allegations of illicit attempts to impact the outcomes using Bitcoins.

NCP politician Ajit Pawar, accompanied by his wife Sunetra, voted in Baramati amidst a fierce contest against his nephew Yugendra Pawar. Meanwhile, BJP officials aired audio clips purportedly linking Maharashtra Congress and NCP leaders to illegal activities, prompting calls for investigation.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of voting as a democratic responsibility, urging citizens to participate actively. Leaders across the political spectrum, including Sule and her daughter, denied any wrongdoing, calling for a fair inquiry into the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024