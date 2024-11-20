Political Rivals Unite at Temple Amid Maharashtra Elections

The political temperature in Mumbai was palpable as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Amit Thackeray came face-to-face with his election rival, Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar, at the Siddhivinayak temple on Wednesday.

Both seeking divine intervention on the polling day, Thackeray and Sarvankar are central figures in the battle for the Mahim assembly constituency. With Sarvankar as the sitting MLA, both were early voters in the actively contested election for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

The backdrop includes a failed BJP attempt to have Sarvankar step aside in favor of Thackeray, reflecting the strategic alliances at play after Amit's father and MNS leader Raj Thackeray extended support to the NDA during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)