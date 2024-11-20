Left Menu

Modi Rallying Voter Enthusiasm in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages voter turnout in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, highlighting the importance of participation. Voting occurs across 288 constituencies in Maharashtra, while the second phase covers 38 seats in Jharkhand. The elections see a fierce contest between major political parties, aiming to win prominent constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on voters in Jharkhand and Maharashtra to turn out in force as polling takes place on Wednesday for crucial assembly elections. Emphasizing the democratic significance of the event, Modi urged particularly young and women voters to participate robustly in the electoral process.

Polling in Maharashtra began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., covering a total of 288 assembly constituencies. The state witnesses intense competition with 4,136 candidates in the fray, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, while Shiv Sena fields 81. Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP each have numerous candidates, with the BSP contesting 237 seats, alongside various smaller parties. Approximately 9.7 crore voters are registered in the state.

In Jharkhand, the second phase of voting also initiated at 7 a.m., capturing the remaining 38 assembly seats. Earlier, mock polling sessions took place to ensure smooth proceedings. The elections in Jharkhand are marked by a contentious battle between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance and the opposing BJP-led NDA. Key figures such as former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar highlight the importance of these contests, as the BJP seeks to challenge the Hemant Soren-led government.

