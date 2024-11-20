Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Urges Massive Voter Turnout in Key State Elections

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls for strong voter turnout in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. Urging young and first-time voters, he highlights the importance of casting votes to strengthen democracy. PM Modi also emphasizes voter participation, while security measures are heightened in Mumbai to ensure smooth polling.

Updated: 20-11-2024 09:46 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI)
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made an impassioned plea to voters in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to turn out in large numbers for the ongoing state assembly elections. In a social media post on X, Singh especially encouraged young and first-time voters to make their voices heard by participating in this democratic exercise.

Highlighting the importance of the elections in Jharkhand, Singh urged residents to participate in the second and final phase of voting. He emphasized that the future of the state hinges on each individual's vote, calling for a decisive mandate that would secure peace and prosperity. In Maharashtra, 288 assembly seats were up for grabs, while 38 seats were being contested in Jharkhand.

Rajnath Singh extended this call to action to the by-elections occurring across four other states, urging voters to create a record turnout. Further elevating the democratic spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also used social media to galvanize citizens' participation, framing the electoral process as a democratic festival.

Meanwhile, heightened security measures have been set in place in Mumbai to ensure the elections proceed without incidents. The Mumbai Police mobilized over 25,000 personnel, including specialized units, to maintain order. With 4,136 candidates in the fray, the primary battle lines have been drawn between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The complex political landscape in Maharashtra combines ideological battles, shifting alliances, and nuanced caste dynamics, marking these elections as particularly critical. The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

