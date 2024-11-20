Left Menu

Amid Electoral Frenzy, BJP's Vinod Tawde Faces Allegations of Cash Distribution

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule defends Vinod Tawde against cash distribution allegations, dismissing them as a conspiracy. Tawde accused of having Rs 5 crores for influencing elections; opposition demands explanation. Meanwhile, Congress leaders face separate cryptocurrency fraud allegations during ongoing Maharashtra elections on November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:45 IST
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule issued a robust defense of fellow leader Vinod Tawde amidst serious cash distribution allegations. Bawankule, contesting from Kamthi, described the accusations as part of a "well-planned conspiracy" targeting Tawde, and he voiced assurance that the Election Commission will vindicate Tawde from any wrongdoing.

Addressing ANI, Bawankule appealed for a strong voter turnout, anticipating a 100% response rate. He urged citizens to recognize the government's pivotal role in governing Maharashtra's 14 crore populace. Regarding the alleged 'cash for vote' scandal, he dismissed the claims as unfounded, with support from Maharashtra Minister and NCP candidate Dhananjay Munde, who corroborated that no such misconduct occurred.

Nevertheless, the controversy intensifies. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that Tawde was discovered with a financial stash, specifically Rs 5 crores, in a Virar East hotel. She demanded answers on why the funds were present. Interestingly, separate allegations have emerged implicating Congress figures Supriya Sule and Nana Patole in a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud, adding another layer to Maharashtra's contentious election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

