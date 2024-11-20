Kharge and Gandhi Urge Voter Turnout in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have encouraged voters in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to participate in assembly elections. They emphasize the protection of democratic values and social justice, urging voters to support their respective local causes and resist opportunistic political forces.
With assembly elections underway in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged a high voter turnout to secure democratic values. He emphasized steering clear of those engaging in opportunistic politics that jeopardize the future of farmers and youth.
In Jharkhand, Kharge has pressed the notion of safeguarding citizens' rights, stating that this political phase demands a commitment to public welfare, environmental conservation, and tribal heritage. His message targets young voters, inviting them to contribute to this democratic process.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi echoed these sentiments in appeals targeting both states. Gandhi urged voters to support the Mahavikas Aghadi and INDIA bloc, promising benefits like fair crop prices and guaranteed civic protections.
