Left Menu

Electoral Battles Intensify in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari cast his vote in Maharashtra elections, praising the state's role as a model due to high investments. Meanwhile, Congress's Nana Patole predicted a win for the Aghadi alliance. Simultaneously, Jharkhand held its assembly elections, marked by the BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:23 IST
Electoral Battles Intensify in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on a significant election day, emphasized Maharashtra's status as a model state for foreign investment. Casting his vote, he hailed the state's prosperous trajectory, urging citizens to participate robustly in the democratic process to secure a promising future under effective governance.

The political climate heated up as Congress's state unit President Nana Patole confidently declared the impending victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Patole criticized BJP leader Vinod Tawde for allegedly distributing money, underscoring the vibrant, albeit contentious, nature of the ongoing elections.

Simultaneously, polls commenced in Jharkhand's critical assembly elections. The fiercely competitive electoral battle between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance and the BJP-led NDA saw notable participation. The election's outcome will significantly influence the political landscape, with key figures like former Chief Minister Champai Soren competing for seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024