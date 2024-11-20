Electoral Battles Intensify in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on a significant election day, emphasized Maharashtra's status as a model state for foreign investment. Casting his vote, he hailed the state's prosperous trajectory, urging citizens to participate robustly in the democratic process to secure a promising future under effective governance.

The political climate heated up as Congress's state unit President Nana Patole confidently declared the impending victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Patole criticized BJP leader Vinod Tawde for allegedly distributing money, underscoring the vibrant, albeit contentious, nature of the ongoing elections.

Simultaneously, polls commenced in Jharkhand's critical assembly elections. The fiercely competitive electoral battle between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance and the BJP-led NDA saw notable participation. The election's outcome will significantly influence the political landscape, with key figures like former Chief Minister Champai Soren competing for seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)