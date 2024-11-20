Reality TV Politics: Trump's Media-Driven Cabinet

In shaping his new administration, President-elect Donald Trump is prioritizing television experience, valuing the 'central casting' appeal. Notable selections include Pete Hegseth and Sean Duffy, both from Fox News, underscoring Trump's preference for media-savvy figures.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former talk show host, is appointed to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, reporting to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who also boasts cable news presence. Trump's approach prompts criticism, with one lawmaker likening the administration to a grand reality TV spectacle.

This strategy echoes past choices like John Bolton and Larry Kudlow, similarly chosen for their TV prominence. Despite controversies, Donald Trump's reliance on Fox News personalities continues, leveraging their media roles to align with his administration's goals.

