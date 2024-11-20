Left Menu

Reality TV Politics: Trump's Media-Driven Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump is favoring television personalities for his administration, valuing media experience as crucial. His appointments include figures from Fox News, showcasing his media-centric approach. This trend draws concern, with critics likening his governance style to a reality TV show format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:25 IST
Reality TV Politics: Trump's Media-Driven Cabinet
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In shaping his new administration, President-elect Donald Trump is prioritizing television experience, valuing the 'central casting' appeal. Notable selections include Pete Hegseth and Sean Duffy, both from Fox News, underscoring Trump's preference for media-savvy figures.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former talk show host, is appointed to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, reporting to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who also boasts cable news presence. Trump's approach prompts criticism, with one lawmaker likening the administration to a grand reality TV spectacle.

This strategy echoes past choices like John Bolton and Larry Kudlow, similarly chosen for their TV prominence. Despite controversies, Donald Trump's reliance on Fox News personalities continues, leveraging their media roles to align with his administration's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024