Tensions Surge in Meerapur By-Polls Amid Allegations and Clashes

In the midst of the Meerapur assembly by-polls in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, tensions flared as a violent clash erupted between two parties. The altercation occurred near village Kakaroli, according to the local police force.

Muzaffarnagar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Singh, declared that calm had been restored, with voting proceeding smoothly. Singh stated, "During the Meerapur by-election, there was a confrontation near village Kakaroli. Police intervened promptly, ensuring order prevailed. Voting is continuing in a free and fair manner without further disturbances."

The Samajwadi Party took to social media platform X, accusing the police of obstructing the voting process, particularly at booth number 318 in the Meerapur constituency. They claimed that police misuse of power—allegedly using force and harassing voters—was impeding a fair election. They called on the Election Commission to step in.

These elections are critical, with nine constituencies in Uttar Pradesh participating in the by-polls, alongside others in Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. The by-elections are seen as a test for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which faced a blow by securing only 36 out of 80 seats in the state during the last general elections.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav critiqued Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's election rhetoric, underscoring the importance of learning from past electoral outcomes. Yadav expressed optimism that the current trends would favor his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)