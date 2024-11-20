Left Menu

BJP Leader Tawde Faces Money Distribution Allegations Amid Maharashtra Elections

BJP MP Sambit Patra refutes allegations against party leader Vinod Tawde, accused of distributing money to influence elections. Tawde challenges critics to examine evidence, while Maharashtra BJP President labels accusations as a conspiracy. Separate allegations against Congress leaders amid Maharashtra elections add to the political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:59 IST
BJP MP Sambit Patra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery response to allegations, BJP MP Sambit Patra has dismissed claims against senior party leader Vinod Tawde about money distribution as baseless. The accusations suggest Tawde had a bag containing Rs 5 crores in cash, allegedly at a hotel in Virar East, posing questions about election integrity.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate accused the BJP's national general secretary of influencing elections, demanding accountability for the alleged discovery. However, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule termed these allegations as a "well-planned conspiracy," expressing confidence in the Election Commission's ability to exonerate Tawde.

Adding to the political turmoil, Congress figures Supriya Sule and Nana Patole face separate allegations related to a cryptocurrency fraud case, intensifying the scrutiny in Maharashtra as the state braces for its single-phase Assembly elections on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

