BJP Eyes Major Win in Jharkhand as Voting Continues
Amar Kumar Bauri, Jharkhand Leader of Opposition and BJP candidate, is confident of BJP's victory in the state's assembly elections. As voting progresses, BJP aims to secure leadership with a focus on issues like infiltration and unemployment. High voter turnout is recorded across key districts.
In Chandankyari, Jharkhand's Leader of Opposition and BJP candidate, Amar Kumar Bauri, is confident about his party's prospects in the ongoing state assembly elections. Bauri, who is seeking re-election, performed his daily prayers as voting took place for the 2024 elections. Expressing optimism, he declared that a new dawn has arrived for Jharkhand.
With the state marking 25 years since its formation, Bauri emphasized that the elections represent a pivotal moment for its people, urging them to vote for a promising future. Stressing the significance of preserving the honor of Jharkhand's natives and tribals, he conveyed that the opposition seemed resigned to defeat.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey echoed Bauri's sentiments, projecting a decisive victory for the NDA alliance. He emphasized the public's frustration with issues such as infiltration and unemployment, predicting a two-thirds majority win. Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi forecasted that the BJP-NDA coalition would secure over 51 seats in response to widespread discontent with the ruling JMM party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
